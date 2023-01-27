PALA CASINO SPA RESORT PRESENTS SPYRO GYRA & PETER WHITE ON FEBRUARY 17

January 26, 2023 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present legendary group Spyro Gyra and world-renowned prolific acoustic guitarist Peter White on Friday, February 17, performing live indoor at the Events Center. The show will start at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $45.

This show is just one of the impressive lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at the Events Center and Starlight Theater.

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well-oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of 48 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way. Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Every year, they continue to exhibit how to remain among a relative handful of artists who will be able to say that they have worked constantly in their 50-year career in the year 2024. Their energy and joy in concert match their unmatched musicality.

Over the years, Peter White has maintained a reputation as one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape. Armed with an unparalleled combination of lyricism and energy, he combines elements of jazz, pop and classical guitar to create a sound that is singular and at the same time accessible to a broad audience. In a career that spans nearly four decades, over a dozen solo recordings and countless performances, White insists that it’s the faces in the crowd and the fans that keep the experience fresh. “I’ll play a live show, and someone will come to me afterward and say, ‘Oh, I loved this CD,’ or ‘This song helped me through a bad time,’” he explains. “Or I get emails from people saying, ‘Oh, I love the way you covered one of my favorite songs on your record back in 1994.’ The idea that someone can write me an email and tell me about something I did on a record that was released fifteen years ago– you can’t buy that. That’s priceless. That’s what keeps me going– the idea that people out there really care about what I do, the idea that I’ve made a difference for someone.”

 

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

 

LeAnn Rimes

Friday, January 27, 2023

8:00 PM

$35/$55

Events Center

Ana Barbara

Sunday, February 5, 2023

6:00 PM

$25GA/$45

Events Center

Yachty by Nature

Friday, February 10, 2023

8:00 PM

$15

Events Center

Dazz Band, Con Funk Shun & Everyday People

Saturday, February 11, 2023

7:30 PM

$25/$55

Events Center

Los Huricanes Del Norte

Sunday, February 12, 2023

6:00 PM

$35GA/$55

Events Center

Spyro Gyra & Peter White

Friday, February 17, 2023

8:00 PM

$45 GA

Events Center

Los Dos Carnales

Sunday, February 19, 2023

6:00 PM

$75GA/$175

Events Center

Grupo Marca Registrada

Sunday, February 26, 2023

6:00 PM

$40/$60

Events Center

Purple Experience (Prince Tribute)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

8:00 PM

$15

Events Center

Michael Bolton

Saturday, March 11, 2023

8:00 PM

$40GA/$70

Events Center

Zepparella

Friday, March 17, 2023

8:00 PM

$15

Events Center

Lea Salonga

Saturday, March 18, 2023

8:00 PM

$45GA/$75

Events Center

Kansas

Friday, March 24, 2023

8:00 PM

$45/$75

Events Center

Roberto Tapia

Sunday, March 26, 2023

6:00 PM

$25GA/$45

Events Center

Staind

Friday, March 31, 2023

8:00 PM

$65GA/$125

Events Center

Dead Man's Party (Oingo Boingo/Danny Elfman Tribute)

Saturday, April 1, 2023

8:00 PM

$15

Events Center

Third Eye Blind

Saturday, April 15, 2023

8:00 PM

$59/$79

Events Center

Chris Young

Friday, May 5, 2023

8:00 PM

$85/$110

Starlight Theater

Midland

Saturday, May 6, 2023

8:00 PM

$45/$65/$98

Starlight Theater

Thundercat

Saturday, May 13, 2023

8:00 PM

$35/$45/$65

Starlight Theater

 

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849. Must be 21 or older to attend.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

 



 

 


