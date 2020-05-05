BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM AND REDUCE INFLAMMATION WITH ORZO CHICKPEA SOUP IN TURMERIC-GINGER BROTH: RECIPE FROM SHARP REES-STEALY MEDICAL GROUP

East County News Service

May 5, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Stuck in a dinner rut? Warm your belly without busting your budget with this easy, healthy soup recipe provided by Sharp Rees-Stealy medical group.

Chicken soup is good for the soul, but chickpea soup can be made straight from the pantry. This hearty recipe, a favorite of Dr. Angie Neison , a family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy , features turmeric-ginger tea — which helps reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. New research findings show inflammation is a key factor in severe cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Orzo and Chickpea Soup With Turmeric-Ginger Broth

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients

3 cups water

4 single-serving turmeric-ginger tea bags (or any tea variety, including ginger, jasmine or green)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges, to serve

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fish sauce

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup cooked orzo (or other small pasta)

Asian chili sauce, to serve

Directions

In a small saucepan on high, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat. Add tea bags, coconut milk and lime juice. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags. Stir in salt and fish sauce. On medium, bring to a simmer and then remove from heat.

Divide chickpeas and orzo evenly between 2 bowls. Pour hot tea mixture evenly into bowls. Serve immediately with lime wedges and a splash of chili sauce.