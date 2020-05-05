BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM AND REDUCE INFLAMMATION WITH ORZO CHICKPEA SOUP IN TURMERIC-GINGER BROTH: RECIPE FROM SHARP REES-STEALY MEDICAL GROUP

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
May 5, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Stuck in a dinner rut? Warm your belly without busting your budget with this easy, healthy soup recipe provided by Sharp Rees-Stealy medical group.
Chicken soup is good for the soul, but chickpea soup can be made straight from the pantry. This hearty recipe, a favorite of Dr. Angie Neison, a family medicine and culinary medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, features turmeric-ginger tea — which helps reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. New research findings show inflammation is a key factor in severe cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Orzo and Chickpea Soup With Turmeric-Ginger Broth
Yields 2 servings
Ingredients
3 cups water
4 single-serving turmeric-ginger tea bags (or any tea variety, including ginger, jasmine or green)
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges, to serve
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fish sauce
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 cup cooked orzo (or other small pasta)
Asian chili sauce, to serve
Directions
In a small saucepan on high, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat. Add tea bags, coconut milk and lime juice. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags. Stir in salt and fish sauce. On medium, bring to a simmer and then remove from heat.
Divide chickpeas and orzo evenly between 2 bowls. Pour hot tea mixture evenly into bowls. Serve immediately with lime wedges and a splash of chili sauce.
Recipe adapted by Sharp Rees-Stealy from Food & Wine.
