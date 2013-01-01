PART OF THE INAUGURAL EVENTS INCLUDE A COVID-19 MEMORIAL TOMORROW AT 2:30 P.M.

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Jan. 18, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) Part of the inaugural events for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris include a service tomorrow afternoon, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. eastern standard time. The service will be held at 2:30 p.m. pacific standard time. They encourage all to light a candle in memory of those lost to COVID19 and place it is a window.

On the official Facebook page for the inauguration, the event is described as such:

“On January 19 at 5:30pm (local time- E.S.T.- 2:30 p.m. P.S.T. in California) we invite Americans across the country to come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

In Washington, D.C., we will host a ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor and remember those who have died. You can watch live on Biden Inaugural social media channels.

We encourage Americans to join us in lighting a candle in your window for this nationwide moment of remembrance. Share the word and invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join us for the COVID-19 Memorial.”

Below is the inaugural schedule link which includes information on “United We Serve” events honoring Martin Luther King Jr., a national day of service, a Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education’s educational virtual learning event, the National COVID-19 Memorial, and the AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers celebrating Asian Americans and the Pacific Islander communities. Additionally, a “We are One” video honoring and celebrating the Black Community and African Diaspora event, and more are planned.

