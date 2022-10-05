PASSAGES: WHO WAS THOMAS MORENO? THE NAME, A PHOTO, AND THE STORY BEHIND THE BODY FOUND IN A LAKESIDE POND

By Shiloh Ireland

October 5, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On August 1, 2022, Thomas “Bogi” Moreno's body was found in the pond at Willow Road and Moreno Road, Lakeside. He was 50 years old. This investigative reporter has followed up with conversations with his sister, Rosa Moreno of Los Angeles, with a San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide investigator, to learn more about the victim’s life and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Lt. Chris Steffen with the Sheriff’s homicide unit told this reporter that the deceased ”had no evidence of foul play apparent on the body, but the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.” An autopsy can take up to six months, according to the Medical Examiner’s website. The toxicology report, which will be public information, also has not been released yet.

This reporter had lengthy conversations with Moreno's sister. She wants the public to know that her brother was a “good person who would help anyone and he was not homeless or a transient but staying with a friend. He had been in prison for a drug conviction but was clean and lived with his mother in Los Angeles.” But, when he returned to the San Diego area, she said, “He got caught up with the wrong people. He wanted to re-establish a relationship with his adult daughter and son living in this area -- Thomas Moreno Jr. and Ashley Marie Moreno.”

Helyn Mallon is the mother of his two children according to Rosa. Mallon also lives in the area.

Rosa Moreno says Mallon told her that on July 31, a female acquaintance and Thomas were at the pond at approximately 2-3 p.m. and Thomas entered the pond. Rosa claims Mallon said that the unknown female “did not know Thomas was drowning and left the area.”

About 12 hours later at approximately 2:30 a.m. on August 1, the female acquaintance returned in darkness but could not find Thomas, then walked to Burger King and called the Sheriff's department, where a call came in at 4 a.m. Rosa said, ”The Sheriff’s department did make contact with the female.” This reporter visited the area several times and asked those in area if they knew who the female was, but no one admitted knowing her.

Through social media, I contacted Helyn Mallon, who claimed to be Thomas' wife. I told her I desired to give her an opportunity to learn more about Thomas. Mallon did not respond back after initial contact.

Thomas Moreno had a black roadster motorcycle that had disappeared, according to his sister. She says she asked Mallon what happened to the bike, and that Mallon said she didn’t know, but thought it was towed away.

His sister, Rosa, told ECM, that two days before Moreno’s death, “he called his mother and said `Helen's other daughter took the motorcycle and hid it.’” This reporter spent time talking to homeless in the area, but no one had knowledge of a motorcycle.

What happened that day on August 1, 2022? Moreno disappeared in daylight in the pond and the Sheriff was called by an unknown woman over twelve hours later in darkness of the night.

Rosa says that when her brother’s body was released from the medical examiner, there were no personal effects. This is still an active investigation, and she says Detective Moser told her it is a sealed case.

”I asked to get a police report but I was not considered next of kin as Thomas' adult son is,” Rosa Moreno told ECM. She added, “I called his son, Thomas Jr., and he said he had to ask his mother (Mallon),” but Mallon reportedly declined.

I called the Sheriff’s media inquiry phone line on October 3rd attempting to clarify this investigation but have not heard back.

This reporter, after the crime scene was cleared, went to the pond. There was little evidence of anyone who may have been staying in the area, but it appeared the area could have been screened for any evidence by the authorities. Still, a few opened and discarded food cans were found and a small cooking fire ashes were found.

Rosa believed that “Thomas and his female friend were going to make a bonfire.” There is no evidence of a bonfire, which would be illegal as well as potentially dangerous in the very hot and dry weather—as evidenced by the Willow Fire, which burned through the riverbed and destroyed homeless encampments just days after Moreno’s death.

I interviewed several individuals living nearby in the riverbed, and no one seemed to know who Moreno was, nor his nickname, Bogi.

Family members held a memorial service for Moreno at the pond, where his mother was among the mourners in attendance. Clearly, Moreno will be loved and missed by some.

The pond edges contain thick and heavy looking mud. Could this have been a factor in Moreno's death? Could it have entrapped him at depth? Or could he have suffered a medical condition or a drug overdose?

This story will continue once autopsy results are completed and made public.

Anyone with knowledge of Thomas Moreno’s death is asked to contact the Sheriff's homicide unit.