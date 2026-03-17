Peak rattlesnake s-s-s-s-season slithering up

Photo courtesy County of San Diego

East County News Service

March 17, 2026 (San Diego County) -- As the marine layer thins and temperatures climb across the region, San Diego’s original residents are beginning to stir.

From the coastal sage scrub of Torrey Pines to the rocky canyons of Mission Trails Regional Park, the Southern Pacific rattlesnake is officially back on the move, the County of San Diego warns.

Rattlesnake season in Southern California typically spans from March through October, but experts warn that the peak "shaking" occurs between April and June.

While Ophidiophobia (the fear of snakes) ranks among the top phobias for Americans, local naturalists argue that a little bit of education — and a lot of distance — can bring peace between hikers and those scaly inhabitants.

While the sound of a rattle can be spine-chilling, perspective is important. According to the California Poison Control System, about 800 rattlesnake bites are reported statewide each year.

Fatalities are rare, however: Only about one to two bites per year in California result in death, thanks to advanced antivenom protocols at local trauma centers.

Researchers estimate that about 25 percent of adult rattlesnake bites are "dry," meaning no venom was injected. However, every bite must be treated as a medical emergency.

San Diego County is a hotspot for snake diversity. While the Southern Pacific is the most frequent visitor to suburban backyards, hikers may also encounter the Red Diamond rattlesnake (distinguishable by its brick-red scales) and the Southwestern Speckled rattlesnake.

Care in hiking with dogs

For many San Diegans, hiking usually includes a dog by your side. Be aware that canine companions are at significantly higher risk than humans. Data suggests that dogs are 20 times more likely to be bitten by a rattlesnake than people and are roughly 25 times more likely to die if left untreated.

Most bites occur when a dog sticks its nose into brush or under rocks off-trail.

Some local groups offer "rattlesnake breaking" classes using scent and sound to teach dogs to avoid snakes.

While controversial among some vets, a rattlesnake vaccine exists. It doesn’t make a dog immune but may slow the venom's effects, buying you more time to reach a clinic. If your dog is bitten, carry them to the car. Increasing their heart rate through walking spreads the venom faster.

Rattlesnakes are highly evolved predators that serve as the ecosystem's primary rodent control. They are fully protected within San Diego County Parks because of their vital role in keeping local rat and mouse populations in check.

The way they look: A heavy, thick body with a distinct, triangular head and a narrow neck. Their scales are "keeled" (having a ridge down the middle), giving them a dull, matte appearance compared to the shiny look of non-venomous gopher snakes.

Beyond their forked tongues, which they use to "taste" the air, rattlesnakes possess heat-sensing pits between their eyes and nostrils. This allows them to "see" the heat signatures of prey (and hikers) even in total darkness.

The 'do's and don'ts' of an encounter

The best defense is a good offense — specifically, staying on a marked trail. Rattlesnakes are masters of camouflage, but they find it much harder to hide on a well-maintained dirt path.

If you hear a rattle, stop. Don't jump or run blindly, as you might jump toward another snake. Locate the sound, back away slowly, and give the snake a clear exit route.

If you or a companion are bitten, forget everything you’ve seen in old Western movies.

Call 911 and stay calm. A racing heart spreads venom faster. Keep the bitten limb at or below heart level.Remove Jewelry: Swelling happens fast; rings and watches can quickly become tourniquets. Don't use ice, tie a tourniquet or attempt to "suck out" the venom. These methods often cause more tissue damage than the venom itself.

If a rattlesnake decides your patio is a prime sunning spot, do not attempt to move it yourself. Most bites occur when people try to tease, move or kill the snake.

If you live in Santee or any unincorporated area of the county, including Jamul, Julian, Ramona and Lakeside, call County Animal Services at (619) 236-2341 if you have one in your yard. Officers will safely impound and relocate the snake to a wilderness area where it can continue its work as nature's pest control.