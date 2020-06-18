PHARMACY ROBBERY IN ALPINE MAY BE PART OF SERIES

East County News Service

Photos via CVS

June 18, 2020 (Alpine) – An investigation is underway into a robbery at a CVS in Alpine that may be part of a series of pharmacy robberies across East County. Two juveniles were apprehended.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on June 17, deputies from the Alpine Sheriff’s station responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 1385 Tavern Road after a 9-1-1 call reported a robbery. The caller said one of two suspects, armed with a cane, jumped over the counter demanding drugs and took 13 bottles of narcotics. As he fled, he swung the cane around and smashed the glass countertop. A cell phone of one of the employees was also taken, says Lieutenant Anthony O’Boyle.

The suspects fled the scene, but due to a quick response from a Sheriff's Sergeant, deputies and detectives, the suspects were located behind the Alpine library and detained,” says Lt. O’Boyle.

Both suspects are 15 years-old from San Diego and Spring Valley. One of them is on probation for robbery. Both suspects were arrested for robbery related charges and booked into Juvenile Hall. It is the policy of the Sheriff's Department not to release identifying information about juvenile suspects.

Detectives believe this robbery may be a part of a series. If you have any information related to this crime or others that are similar, please contact Detective Jason Worthington at the

Alpine Sheriff's Station (619) 659-2600.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3 anonymous tip app at sdcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.