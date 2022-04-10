PHOTO OF THE WEEK: ORCHID TREE BLOOMING IN BORREGO

April 10, 2022 (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park) -- Though there wasn't enough rain for a superbloom season in the Anza Borrego Desert this year, you can still see examples flowering desert plants and trees in a demonstration garden at the Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Association center.

This orchid tree blossom was among the most striking examples during a recent visit by our editor, Miriam Raftery, who snapped this photo of the beautiful bloom resembling those found in the tropics, but thriving in the local desert.

You may also spot hummingbirds, songbirds, flying beetles, rabbits and other desert creatures at the site.