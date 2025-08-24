PHOTO OF THE WEEK: SANTEE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S NEW BRUSH RIG

Photo and story by Patrick Ward Photo and story by Patrick Ward

August 24, 2025 (Santee) - The Santee Fire Department this week held a push-in ceremony with its new home-type 3 brush engine, a symbol of the department’s commitment to safety and efficiency. The brush rig is designed to handle any emergency with precision and speed.

The cost of the apparatus was $627,000, with a generous grant of $407,000 from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation and the San Diego River Conservancy, to help assure the safety of the Santee Community and the broader San Diego County region.