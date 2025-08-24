PHOTO OF THE WEEK: SANTEE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S NEW BRUSH RIG

Printer-friendly version
Photo and story by Patrick Ward
August 24, 2025 (Santee) - The Santee Fire Department this week held a push-in ceremony with its new home-type 3 brush engine, a symbol of the department’s commitment to safety and efficiency. The brush rig is designed to handle any emergency with precision and speed.
The cost of the apparatus was $627,000, with a generous grant of $407,000 from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation and the San Diego River Conservancy, to help assure the safety of the Santee Community and the broader San Diego County region.
This state-of-the-art vehicle features a 1,500-gallon-per-minute primary water pump, a 500-gallon water tank, a secondary water pump for pump and roll operations, an injected foam system, a short wheel base, and Four Wheel Drive.
Recent comments