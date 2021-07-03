PHOTO OF THE WEEK:FLOWER POWER

East County News Service

July 3, 2021 (Flinn Springs) --Renee Owens snapped this idyllic photo beneath a flowering jacaranda tree with bougainvillea in the background.

"Ellie is part Belgian Malinois, pure flower child," says Owens, who photographed the dog in Flinn Springs.

Beautiful jacaranda trees are native to South America, but have become popular in Southern California. Bougainvilleas also originated in South America and can be found in a variety of colors.