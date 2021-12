East County News Service

December 29, 2021 (Ramona) – Scott Lagace snapped a series of images of a coyote pouncing on a gopher mound in the Ramona Grasslands Preserve this week, but the prey eluded capture, much to the coyote’s consternation.

The wily coyote earlier camouflaged itself among a herd of cattle – apparently oblivious to the “no trespassing” sign posted.