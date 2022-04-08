POPULAR KINDER CHOCOLATE EASTER PRODUCTS RECALLED BY FERRERO DUE TO SALMONELLA

East County News Service

April 8, 2022 (San Diego) – If you’ve purchased any Kinder chocolate products for your children for Easter, be sure to check the labels. The manufacturer, Ferrero, has recalled two Kinder chocolate products that may be contaminated with salmonella, which was detected at the manufacturing facility and have sickened children in Europe.

The recalled products include Kinder Happy moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafer Assortments with a best-by date of July 18 and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treat Baskets with best by date of July 30.

In Europe, 134 children have fallen ill in 2022 from these products, which were made in the same facility as those sold in America, though no U.S. cases of salmonella tied to the candies have yet been reported.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those who are immune compromised. Symptoms can include bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, and in extreme cases, aneurysm, heart inflammation or death.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for product refund.