Poway seniors cap off holiday season with ‘Abominable Snow Ball’

Jan. 23, 2026 (Poway) -- The dance floor at the Mickey Cafagna Community Center is about to help people get their steps in.

The site is where the city of Poway will host its "Abominable Snow Ball" this upcoming week.

The high-energy dance that serves as the grand finale of the city's "Twelve Days of Festivities" is set for 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 28. The dance gives residents ages 50 and older the opportunity to put on dancing shoes and boogie down (and up) to the sounds of the Cool Rush Band

The event promises a musical journey across the decades, ranging from classic ballroom tangos to upbeat pop hits.

The Abominable Snow Ball is the 12th and final installment of a holiday series that began in December.

Designed to combat the social isolation that can often follow the peak of the holiday season, the "Twelve Days of Festivities" has provided a diverse calendar of events -- six in December and six in January -- focused on creating good memories and new friendships.

The success of the series, and the ability to host a full-scale gala like the Snow Ball, is the result of a strategic collaboration between the City of Poway and two advocates for the aging population: Friends of Poway Seniors and the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation .

A local pillar of support, Friends of Poway Seniors is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors utilizing the Mickey Cafagna Community Center. Beyond just funding events, FOPS acts as a grassroots advocate, raising money for equipment, programs and nutritional services that the city’s budget might not otherwise cover.

While FOPS focuses on the local level, San Diego Seniors Community Foundation brings a regional vision to the dance floor. Founded on the belief that senior centers are the "backbone" of a healthy community, the Foundation works to modernize and revitalize these spaces across San Diego County.

The SDSCF has been a vocal leader in addressing the loneliness epidemic among older adults. By partnering with Poway for the Twelve Days of Festivities, the Foundation helps provide the resources necessary to transition senior centers from simple meal-sites into vibrant "social hubs" where active aging is celebrated through arts, music, and movement.

The Abominable Snow Ball will be held in the Oak Hall of the Mickey Cafagna Community Center, at 13094 Civic Center Drive in Poway. The facility is championed for its modern amenities and spacious dance floor.

