PRAYER SERVICE AND PANAKHYDA IN SANTEE FOR UKRAINE HELD TONIGHT

House of Ukraine shares link to donate to help Ukraine

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Image courtesy of the House of Ukraine)

Feb. 24, 2022 (Santee) A prayer service and Panakhyda, a memorial service, will be held for Ukraine at the future site of the Ukrainian Catholic parish in Santee today at 5 p.m. The memorial will honor those killed thus far by Russia’s attacks on the Ukraine, including children. The location of the future parish is 9308 Carlton Oaks Drive.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring signs, flags, wear Ukrainian shirts, or other supportive materials.

The House of Ukraine also published a link to the National Bank of Ukraine, which has opened a fund to support the Ukrainian military with donations from around the world.

Visit: https://houseofukraine.org/

Additionally, a candlelight vigil will be held, in Balboa Park, tomorrow, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in front of the House of USA and the House of Ukraine.