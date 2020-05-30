PREDATOR POULSOM TO BE RELEASED JUNE 5 IN EAST COUNTY

East County News Service

May 30, 2020 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – Members of the Sheriff’s SAFE Task Force went door to door on Wednesday in Jacumba Hot Springs and Boulevard to inform the community that Michael Poulsom is slated to be released June 5 and move to 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs. Poulsom is registered as a sexually violent predator after felony convictions for lews and lascivious acts against girls under age 14.

He served time in prison from 1985 to 1995 and was later sent to Coalinga State Hospital, which approved him for release over the objections of Supervisor Dianne Jacob and community members.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom authorized Poulsom's placement at the home.

Jacob has noted that Poulsom is the 13th sexually violent predator released into this community. "There is an over-concentration of Sexually Violent Predators out in the rural East County,” she told the judge during a hearing conducted via teleconferencing due to COVID-19.