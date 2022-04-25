PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY APRIL 30

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

April 25, 2022 (San Diego) - Looking to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs?

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the following locations:

Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation - 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach

Poway Sheriff's Station - 13100 Bowron Road, Poway

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station - 182 Santar Place, San Marcos

Alpine Sheriff's Station - 2751 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles accepted.

Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands.

To download an event flyer, click here.