PROPERTY OWNERS WITH RAIN DAMAGE ASKED TO COMPLETE SURVEY

By Yvette Urrea Moe

Photo: Flooding around Quarry Road in Spring Valley during a previous storm.

A heavy week-long storm April 5-10 resulted in flooding and water damage for many homes and businesses. If your property or small business sustained damage from the rain, the County would like your help to estimate rain damages in our region.

The County Office of Emergency Services is asking storm-affected residents to complete a short damage survey form that will assist the County in collecting damage information and associated costs from the rains.

The information gathered from the surveys will be used to estimate total damages countywide and determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for disaster assistance, such as low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Completing the form does not guarantee the region or the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. For additional information, visit sdcountyrecovery.com or email oes@sdcounty.ca.gov.

If your property was damaged by the storm and you need immediate assistance, other local services may be available through www.211sandiego.org.