PROPERTY TAXES ARE DUE APRIL 11; PAY NOW TO AVOID PENALTIES

Source: Treasurer-Tax Collector of San Diego County

April 4, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners today that they have seven days left to pay the second installment of their 2021-2022 property taxes before they are charged a late penalty.



Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at sdttc.com. They will not be charged a convenience fee if they pay by e-check, or electronic check.

“So far, 35% of taxpayers have paid $1.3 billion in second installment payments,” said McAllister. “Property tax bills are due on April 11. To avoid a 10% penalty plus $10 fee for being even a minute late, we encourage property owners to go online and pay their second installment.”

Online payments will be accepted until midnight on April 11. Taxpayers should log on early and give themselves plenty of time to complete a payment before the automatic midnight cutoff.

“While we still accept payments at our drop boxes near the entrances of all our branches, our counter downtown is also open inside our office. However, we hope that residents will save themselves the drive and waiting in line and pay their taxes electronically.”

Payments can also be made by phone at 855-829-3773 or in person at any of the five branch offices; however, we do not accept cash at any of the branches outside of downtown. Mailed payments must be postmarked by April 11 to be considered on time. If your lender is supposed to pay your property tax bill, please note that lenders generally submit payments just before the delinquent date. Please contact them to confirm that they have scheduled the payment.

In September, the Tax Collector sent out over a million tax bills, which are expected to generate $7.6 billion for the County of San Diego. Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county.