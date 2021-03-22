RAILWAY MUSEUM SEEKS DONATIONS TO REPAIR DAMAGE TO LA MESA DEPOT

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 22, 2021 (La Mesa) – The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association (PSRMA) is asking for public help to repair extensive damage caused by an allegedly drunk driver last week.

The driver struck the portico and main entryway of the historic structure, also damaging parked cars nearby.

According to a Facebook Post by PSRMA, “Volunteers have boarded up and temporarily secured the structure from collapsing. We are waiting to receive damage and repair estimates and at the moment the museum has spent $1,700 just to remediate any further damage. At a time when the museum is already financially stretched, we need to ask the public for help with restoration costs.”