RAMONA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES GRANTS TO MEET EMERGING COMMUNITY NEEDS

East County News Service

April 7, 2021 (Ramona) --Ramona Community Foundation (RCF), an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, has announced the availability of grant funding through the Vibrant Community program to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Ramona.

“We want to help organizations that have a strategic impact in Ramona to ensure the community thrives,” shared Kristin Zook, RCF Board Chair. “After a year of pandemic woes, we recognize the needs of the community might be different now and these grants aim to address those emerging needs.”

In the 2021/2022 cycle, RCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project proposals specifically for Ramona that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community and recover from the pandemic. Proposals must be submitted online by no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021. The grant application can be accessed here.

The goal of the grant cycle is to support programs that make Ramona a great place to live, work and play. Desirable projects will inspire community pride and revitalization and increase the quality of life of the broader community.

Preference will be given to projects that clearly address Ramona-specific issues and needs. To be eligible for a grant from RCF, organizations must have tax-exempt status and provide services in the community of Ramona.

RCF intends to award between $30,000 to $40,000 in grants for the 2021/2022 cycle. Only proposals in a range of $1,500 to $5,000 will be accepted.

These projects should be practical, achievable within a 12-month time frame and have prospects for long-term sustainability. Funding may be used to expand existing programs, replicate programs tested in other communities or to launch totally new efforts.

The Ramona Community Foundation will fund programs managed by nonprofit organizations, schools, or government agencies.

In its 10 years of grantmaking, RCF has granted more than $320,000 to over 60 nonprofit programs that strengthen quality of life for all who live, work and enjoy Ramona.

For more information about the Vibrant Community program, or to apply for a grant, visit SDFoundation.org/Grants.

To become a member, visit the RCF site or contact Trudy Armstrong at trudy@sdfoundation.org.

About the Ramona Community Foundation & the Regional Affiliate Program

The Regional Affiliate Program, including the Ramona Community Foundation, was established by The San Diego Foundation to create a regional network of affiliate foundations by leveraging local leadership, building endowments, increasing impactful philanthropy, and promoting civic engagement. Affiliates reside in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Escondido, La Jolla, Oceanside, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch-Del Sur. The Regional Affiliate program has exceeded 1,000 members, established endowments of more than $5 million overall, and granted more than $6 million in total to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

About The San Diego Foundation

The San Diego Foundation inspires enduring philanthropy and enables community solutions to improve quality of life in our region. For more than 45 years, The Foundation and our donors have granted more than $1.3 billion to support nonprofit organizations and strengthen our San Diego community. Learn more at SDFoundation.org and consider a donation to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, helping nonprofits and San Diegans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

