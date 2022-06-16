READER’S EDITORIAL: DON’T LET AMERICAN DEMOCRACY FALL TO TYRANNY

By Sohel Bahjat

June 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- My name is Sohel Bahjat, a former Republican and an active voter in East County, San Diego, CA. Please support the efforts to bring Trump and his enablers to trial -- because the Big Lie and the attack on our democracy on January 6 was a real menace and a threat that was going to end in bloodshed and possible chaos.

I'm originally from Iraq and I know how tyrants work, because I have seen and lived through tyranny and the rule of the mob which is still rife in Iraq and the Middle East.

Do we want America to become like most of the Middle East where a leader and his mob can overturn the votes of millions of people? I believe that the answer is no, and that we should put Trump on trial.

