READER’S EDITORIAL: MUCH NEEDED PEDESTRIAN CROSSWALK FOR KID’S SAFETY CREATED AT JOHNSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN EL CAJON

By Robert Gehr

September 22, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Finally, a new crosswalk has been added to Madison Ave. at the west entrance to Johnson Elementary School (Cajon Valley School district), thus creating a safer environment for children and adults to cross a very busy street. In this writer’s opinion, it’s long overdue.

The old crosswalks at the intersection of west Madison Ave. and north Chambers have been in place for many years, but the new one at the other end of the school will be very helpful for those wanting to cross legally at the opposite entrance.

I have observed children and adults jaywalk in this area many times over the years, risking serious injury, or possibly worse. So yes, this is a welcome enhancement.

The new high visibility crosswalk has the typical yellow lines on the asphalt, and to enhance this, bright flashing yellow LED lights at the push of a button will signal drivers to stop and yield to people walking here. This should help keep kids and adults safer.

In July, 2015, I wrote about the vehicle, motion activated lights and signs which were installed in the vicinity of the school that show a drivers speed, advising them to slow down to 25 mph when children are present during school hours.

https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/new-pedestrian-safety-lights-installed-near-johnson-elementary-school

An extra crosswalk will help with traffic control as well, hopefully getting drivers to be more aware of their surroundings. Yet adults and children alike must use caution when crossing a street, even within a designated crosswalk, and those with traffic light controls.

Don’t rush into the street without looking both ways. Make sure there are no vehicles violating your right of way as they run a red light (or simply not having cleared the intersection), before you begin to cross.

I witnessed such a horrific event in October, 2018 when a child was seriously injured.

https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/el-cajon-police-seek-driver-who-hit-and-seriously-injured-child

Remember, don’t jaywalk! It’s illegal, and very dangerous.

