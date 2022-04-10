By Matthew Maichen, San Marcos

Photo: CC by NC via Bing

April 10, 2022 (San Diego) -- As an English teacher, I find it so immensely frustrating that the kids that I teach are going to bearing the brunt of this climate emergency and its long-term effects even more than I am. It's so frustrating that we have the technology, but not the will, to make the change. And I worry that by the time we decide to do anything, it'll be too late.

Personally, I believe that we need a carbon tax now. Fossil Fuel companies are subsidized by the government, and we bear an external cost are nature and our livelihoods are obliterated. A lot of the time, this isn't even brought up. But I think it's an essential strategy for ensuring that the future belongs to our children and not just money.

