By Carol Slater

March 1, 2021 (San Diego) - I write with deep concern regarding the climate emergency in which we find ourselves, one that President Biden appears to be taking seriously, although most Americans remain dangerously uninformed concerning the critical nature of risk to the planet.

The Biden administration needs to know the public is supportive of real action to seriously reduce atmospheric carbon. Although the fossil fuel industry and others stand firmly against a carbon tax, the fact that putting a price on carbon emissions is the most effictive, most efficient and fairest solution makes it likely that we can get bi-partisan support for it.

The "cap and trade" measures favored by the industries most responsible for carbon emissions are fraught with dangerous loopholes and opportunities for greenwashing.

I strongly support a carbon tax that puts the responsibility squarely on the

shoulders of those creating the problem.