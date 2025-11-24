Recall Eckert effort falls short: Where GUHSD moves from here

By Alexander J. Schorr

November 24, 2025 (El Cajon) — The recall effort against trustee Scott Eckert on the Grossmont Union High School District Governing Board failed to meet the required amount of 9,600 signatures on Monday November 17, 2025. The grassroots effort needed signatures from 15% of registered voters in La Mesa to spur a recall action: volunteers who spoke with voters said most had not previously heard of the GUHSD board controversies which include mass firings of teachers and librarians, apparent violations of California’s open government law, allegations of conflicts of interest and misallocation of funds, as well as unethical campaign tactics.

The leader of the recall, Andy Trimlett, said that the recall team is ready to focus on the 2026 general election, and they hope to flip the board of its conservative block members. “Three of these board members are up for election in November 2026,” said Trimlett on social media. “It's time for them to go.”

The three up for reelection and likely to face stiff challenges in November 2026 are Robert Shield (Area 4), Jim Kelly (Area 5), and Gary Woods (Area 3). All three voted for controversial measures including mass firing of teachers and librarians, and against protections for immigrant students, among other issues that have generated public protests.

Eckert (Area 2), who voted with the majority on the mass firings, won’t be up for reelection until 2028, but could be vulnerable then. In 2024, Eckert’s main opponent, Jay Steiger, suffered from a “ghost candidate” who won close to 4,000 votes without launching a major campaign, ultimately splitting the vote in favor of Eckert with a margin of just 1,100 votes.

Incumbent Chris Fite (Area 1) has been the lone dissenter voting against the firings, on opposite sites from the majority on an array of issues. He won’t face reelection until 2028, providing voters with an opportunity to shift the board majority at the ballot box next fall.

A Recap

The recall effort initially sought to target Woods, Shield and Kelly along with Eckert, but the prospect of gathering signatures over such a large geographic area proved daunting, prompting organizers to focus on Eckert. Community members allege that these trustees have engaged in numerous actions that breached public trust and potentially violated state law:

It has been months since the news that the board laid off all district librarians and scrutiny of the scandal-bound board has raised public awareness on a growing litany of controversial actions. Multiple investigations from local news outlets unveiled alleged discrimination, cronyism, and retaliation against opponents and potential pay-to-play dealings, including an ECM investigation revealing ties to private schools or homeschooling businesses involving Woods, Shield and Eckert.

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has opened an investigation into Eckert’s vote to renew the contract of a prominent campaign donor. The FPPC is an independent and non-partisan body in California that administers and enforces the state’s political ethics and campaign laws. It was created by the Political Reform Act of 1974 (Proposition 9), with its mission being to better promote transparency and public trust in state and local government.

Back in 2013, the FPPC found that Jim Kelly (as a candidate and officeholder) failed to timely file a sei-annual campaign statement for the period of January 1, 2012 through June 30, 2012, and he was fined. While the FPPC has broad powers to investigate and enforce the Political Reform Act, any current investigations into the recent allegations against the board are internal and have been publicly disclosed until a formal enforcement action or decision is reached. The public can file concerns directly with the FPPC by their website enforcement section.