REMINDER: MASKS REQUIRED FOR THESE ACTIVITIES STARTING TODAY

May 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Starting today, all San Diego County residents over age 2 must wear a face-mask when within six feet of others in public places, as well as when riding on public transit, shopping or certain other activities. However exercising with social distancing will be exempted from the order set for release this week, according to ECM news partner 10 News.

Here are examples of where you will be required to cover your nose and mouth:

Waiting in line to enter a store.

Shopping in a store or other essential business,

Picking up food at a restaurant,

Waiting on transit or riding on public transportation, such as a bus, trolley or train,

Riding in a taxi or rideshare vehicle,

At a healthcare facility or

Working at an essential job where you interact with the public.

Here are examples of where you will not have wear a mask:

At your home,

In a car alone or with members of your household,

If your doctor advised you against wearing a face covering due to a health condition, and you have documentation,

When walking, running, hiking, swimming, bicycling or engaging in other physical activities, provided you are at least six feet away from anyone not in your household. You must have a face covering accessible to put on if anyone is within a six foot radius.

Children under age 2 are not required to wear face coverings.

Here are tips for improving comfort and protection when wearing a mask: