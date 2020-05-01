REMINDER: MASKS REQUIRED FOR THESE ACTIVITIES STARTING TODAY

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
May 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Starting today, all San Diego County residents over age 2 must wear a face-mask when within six feet of others in public places, as well as when riding on public transit, shopping or certain other activities. However exercising with social distancing will be exempted from the order set for release this week, according to ECM news partner 10 News.
Here are examples of where you will be required to cover your nose and mouth:
- Waiting in line to enter a store.
- Shopping in a store or other essential business,
- Picking up food at a restaurant,
- Waiting on transit or riding on public transportation, such as a bus, trolley or train,
- Riding in a taxi or rideshare vehicle,
- At a healthcare facility or
- Working at an essential job where you interact with the public.
Here are examples of where you will not have wear a mask:
- At your home,
- In a car alone or with members of your household,
- If your doctor advised you against wearing a face covering due to a health condition, and you have documentation,
- When walking, running, hiking, swimming, bicycling or engaging in other physical activities, provided you are at least six feet away from anyone not in your household. You must have a face covering accessible to put on if anyone is within a six foot radius.
- Children under age 2 are not required to wear face coverings.
Here are tips for improving comfort and protection when wearing a mask:
- Don’t use an N-95 mask, which should be reserved for medical providers. These provide the most protection, but are hot and uncomfortable.
- Options include medical grade masks which are disposable or cloth masks out of breathable cotton that can be washed and reused.
- Double-ply, thicker cotton cloth masks provide better protection than bandanas or thinner fabrics. There are also clear face shields available for added protection.
- Avoid synthetic fabrics that may be difficult to breathe through.
- Masks protect others in the event you are contagious, even if you don’t have symptoms. A snug fitting mask provides the best protection for those around you.
- If your mask is too loose, pinch the top of the mask around your nose to make it fit better, or tie a knot in the elastic behind each ear.
- If you wear glasses, put them over the mask to avoid having your glasses fog up.
- Masks are now available at many stores as well as online. If you don’t have one, you can make your own, even without sewing. Here are guidelines and tips on making and wearing masks from the Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....
- Be sure to wash your hands after removing your mask, and don’t touch your mouth, eyes or nose before washing up.
- Always keep the same side out, to avoid contamination.
- Wash your mask regularly in a washing machine or handwash in the sink.
- Children may be more cooperative about wearing masks if they can help select their own mask or fabric to make one.
- Masks are not a substitute for social distancing; six feet of space are still required from anyone not in your household.
- If you are ill, stay home. If you must seek medical help when ill, call ahead. Your medical provider may have you wait in your car or outside until you can be seen, for the protection of patients.
