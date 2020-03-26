East County News Service East County News Service

March 26, 2020 (San Diego) - Civil rights activist and President of People's Alliance for Justice Shane Harris has launched a new fund to serve vulnerable seniors countywide during the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health crisis. Starting today, volunteers will deliver toiletries and food to seniors age 65 and older at their homes.

If you are a senior in need, call (619) 354-8051. Volunteers and donations are also needed.

Rev. Harris launched the initiative after the Governor called on seniors to stay home due to their vulnerability to the new coronavirus, leaving them isolated.

Seniors can order up to 10 items including food as well as products such as toothpaste, dish soap, denture cream, paper towels, deodorant, laundry detergent etc.) Volunteer will shop at stores such as Food 4 Less, Smart and Final, Dollar Tree, Walmart, and more if the People’s Alliance for Justice does not already have the requested items on hand.

Harris says, "We are always going to be a voice for the voiceless and try to deliver for those maybe forgotten and after receiving calls from seniors I committed to launching this wish list fund to hopefully do our part in making sure seniors in our County aren't without clear support during these times. We will keep our volunteers safe during this time as well with masks and gloves as they do this service but we will not let this crisis stop us as the younger generation from protecting and supporting our seniors in any way possible.”

Noting that no other agencies or institutions in the county are doing this work, Harris also called on the Health and Human Services Agency to partner with the People’s Alliance for Justice.