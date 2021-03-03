ROCK CHURCH GIVING AWAY FREE FOOD TO FAMLIES IN NEED N EL CAJON, CITY HEIGHTS AND SAN MARCOS

Partnering With Local Businesses To Connect Resources With Those In Need

East County News Service; photo CC via Bing

March 3, 2021 (San Diego) – Rock Church is hosting three community distributions of free food, diapers and supplies to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The dates and locations are:

Thursday, March 4 at 12 p.m., the Rock Church San Marcos (1370 West San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos)

Thursday, March 11 at 12 p.m., the Rock Church City Heights (4001 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego)

Tuesday, March 16 at 12 p.m., the Rock Church East County campus (808 Jackman Campus, EL Cajon)

According to the San Diego Food Bank, out of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day. With the onset of COVID-19, there is even more of a crisis. Not all San Diegians have access to obtain groceries at local organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. In understanding how this crisis impacts the community, providing alternate means to obtain food and other grocery necessities is a critical need for San Diegians.

Every first Thursday of the month, at the Rock Church San Marcos and every second Thursday at the Rock Church City Heights and the third Tuesday at the Rock Church East County campus, the community is invited to get free food and supplies. The drive-thru set-up is designed for easy pick up. The distribution of groceries and supplies begins at 12 noon and ends when supplies run out for the day.

At this past February’s food distribution in San Marcos, 208 households comprising 919 individuals received 12,607 pounds of food. The following week at City Heights, 353 households comprising 995 individuals received 7,370 pounds of food,, and the following week at the East County campus, 202 households comprising 643 individuals received 3,089 pounds of food. Since the birth of this project on April 3rd, an average of 212 households have come through each of the three sites at the monthly distributions equating to over 21,332 individuals receiving much needed groceries, diapers, and household supplies to date.

The Provision Ministry, along with the Rock Church, are especially appreciative to the local businesses that have supported and donated to this local effort including Point Loma Nazarene University’s Business Management Club, North County Food Bank, Andre Nantkes at A.B. Jones & Co., I Love to Glean, Ralph’s in Oceanside, Einstein Bagels in Oceanside, La Provence Bakery in San Marcos, Stater Bros. of San Marcos, WinCo. Foods of San Marcos, Albertsons in San Marcos, Home Depot in Vista, Sprouts in Vista, Food4Less of Vista and Sprouts of San Marcos for grocery bags.