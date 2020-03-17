ROLANDO GARDEN FRESH RESTAURANT OFFERS FRESH MADE ST. PATRICK’S DAY TAKE-OUT DINNERS TONIGHT, MORE TAKE-OUT OPTIONS COMING UP

By Miriam Raftery

March 17, 2020 (San Diego) – Rolando Garden Kitchen, a farm-to-table-fresh restaurant just west of La Mesa in the Rolando area, has been prepping its St. Patrick’s Day dinners for days—but like all restaurants countywide, has been forced to stop dine-in service due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the restaurant is offering its St. Patrick’s dinners for pickup by calling 619-431-5755.

Going forward, the restaurant will continue to post its made-from-scratch menus daily by noon for pick-up orders only through at least March 31st. All food at Garden Kitchen is handcrafted from scratch using the freshest ingredients, opting for local & organic when possible. We also strive to use hormone & antibiotic free meats.

The owners will also honor happy hour discounts on orders placed from 3 to 5 p.m. Wine and canned beers are available to go at 20% off short-term. Gift certificates are also available.

View menus at http://gardenkitchensd.com/. The restaurant is located at 4204 Rolando Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115.

Below is today’s menu:

Garden Kitchen Dinner Menu



Tuesday March 17 , 2020 5pm – 9pm

Taster



Lucky Avocado Fries tempura battered avocado, parmesan, creamy green garlic dip (VO,GF) 13

Crispy Broccolini garden kitchen favorite, flash fried broccolini, parmesan, green garlic dip (VO,GF) 13

Kitchen Sink 3 gourmet cheeses, salamis, house preserves & marmalades, pickled cucumber & beets, roast garlic, honey, ginger pickled daikon, marinated olives, roasted nuts, sweet pickled watermelon radishes, sangria cherries, house grilled bread (VO, can be GF) 20



~ local honeycomb +7 ~ deluxe sink, 5 cheeses & double bread +8



~ add double roasted bone marrow, parmesan, house jam & bread +20 ~

Farmers Salad



Salanova Pesto butter lettuce, prosciutto, nasturtium pesto, goats milk chevre, snap peas, fava beans, sun dried tomato, butternut squash seeds, fava flower, agave balsamic (VO,GF) 14

Spinach Strawberry baby spinach, fresh strawberry & citrus, candied pecan, sheep’s milk feta, snow peas, pickled red onion, sunflower sprouts, strawberry vinaigrette (VO,GF) 14

Warm the Soul Soup



b>Cream of Spinach mirepoix, touch of cream, dill creme fraiche, edible flower (VO,GF) 9/14

Lamb Stew braised lamb shoulder, lamb bone broth, bouquet garni, carrot, beet greens, peas, cilantro labne (GF) 15 ~ lamb stew entree with 4 leaf clover roll & whipped herb butter~ 22

Entree



Corned Beef & Cabbage house brined beet corned beef brisket, pan jus, roasted carrot, caramelized onion & bacon braised cabbage, 4 leaf clover roll & whipped herb butter, choice of grain mustard or horseradish aioli (GF no roll) 25



Suggested Wine: Rhône Blend, “Dentelle” Domaine Rouge Bleu

NY Strip Steak 8 oz grilled grass fed NY steak, herb butter, crispy onions, orzo tabbouleh, pine nuts & gremolata oil, roast carrots & crispy broccolini, parsley (can be GF) 38



Suggested Wine: Valley Girl Vino Dama Tatuada Cabernet Sauvignon

Fish & Chips catalina offshore fresh catch tempura battered, butternut squash ring fries, dill tartar, pickled beet catsup, grilled lemon, garden salad (GF) 25

Shepherd’s Pie lentils, cremini mushroom “ground lamb”, farm carrot, red wine, collard greens, butternut squash, broccoli leaf colcannon mash, dubliner cheddar, spring pea herb cashew sauce, garden salad, crispy broccoli (VO,GF) 23



Suggested Wine: Cavas Valmar Tempranillo

Bangers & Mash honey ale beer boiled & grilled smoked bison & pork sausage, cheesy butternut mash, crispy broccoli, tossed arugula, mushroom & beef gravy, shoestring onions, sage chips (can be GF) 24 ~add extra sausage + 5 ~



Suggested Wine: Cava Maciel Vino de Luna Chardonnay

Farmers Delight soup, choice of salad, house bread & whipped herb butter (VO, can be GF) 23/28

Sweet Tooth



Creme Brulee coconut cream based custard, hard caramelized sugar (V,GF) 13

Irish Tiramisu decaf coffee & bailey’s soaked lady fingers, baileys irish cream zabaglione, whipped cream 15

Apple Bread Pudding housemade bread, cinnamon custard, baked gala apple, bourbon salted caramel sauce, strawberry, whipped mascarpone frosting, candied nuts, spring mint 12



Suggested Dessert Wine: Domaine Fouet Crémant de Loire Rosé

Wine Lounge 1 Year Anniversary Dessert Chocolate Lush white chocolate ginger truffles, fromage blue, parmesan shortbread, fresh fruit, candied nuts (can be GF) 17



~ make it a perfect dessert bottle to-go!, add a bottle of Stehleon Vineyards Vin de Paille +50 ~

(V)= Vegan (VO)= Vegan Option (GF)= Gluten Free

“This will be a difficult few weeks for many,” an email to customers states. “please know we will be doing our best to be available for whatever you need.” The restaurant is also trying to keep its staff to minimize their financial setbacks. “Thank you kindly for being friends, family, patrons and otherwise amazing customers that help support Garden Kitchen and team,” the email concludes.