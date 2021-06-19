SADDLES IN SERVICE GOLF TOURNAMENT JULY 30 TO SUPPORT VETERANS, MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS

By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2021 (El Cajon) – Sponsors are needed for a golf tournament on Friday, July 30 at Cottonwood Golf Course in El Cajon for the “Saddles in Service” golf tournament. The event will support local veterans, active duty military, and first responders receive mental health wellness and healing through equine assisted activities at Saddles in Service in Alpine, CA.

Registration is at 8 a.m. followed by breakfast and a 9 a.m. shotgun start, scramble, a 2 p.m. lunch and silent auction. The master of ceremonies will be country Western music star Amy Scruggs.

Please consider sponsoring a hole, booking a foursome or solo reservation. You can sponsor a hole for $250 or sign up for a foursome for $500; individual golfer entry fee is $125.

You can sign up at www.SaddlesInService.org.

See full details on the flyer below.