SAN DIEGANS ENCOURAGED TO TAKE PART IN COVID-19 ANTIBODY STUDY

Source: San Diego County News Service

April 13, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego County is one of seven California counties participating in CalScope, a study that will help public health professionals better understand how many people in California have antibodies against COVID-19.

The California Department of Public Health has randomly selected about 45,000 San Diego households to participate in the study.

If your household was selected, you should have received or should be receiving an invitation with a unique access code to sign up online or over the phone. You’ll be asked to complete an anonymous survey and a free, at-home COVID-19 antibody test using a finger-prick blood sample.

Each participant will receive a $20 gift card for completing the survey and a $20 gift card for returning the blood test sample.

The study will help CDPH and local health departments in California monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and refine strategies to protect the health of Californians.

For more information about CalScope, visit the study website at CalScope.org.