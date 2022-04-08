SAN DIEGO AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH CENTER TO HOST 2022 POW WOW MAY 14 & 15

East County News Service

April 8, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego American Indian Health Center’s Pow Wow is a celebration and showcase of Native American culture and traditions. Native singers, drummers, and dancers in their beautiful regalia from throughout the Southwest will gather in Balboa Park at the corner of Park Blvd. and President’s Way to practice their traditions. You’re invited to come and celebrate us on May 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pow Wows are a spiritual experience for American Indians and an opportunity to preserve and pass on the customs and traditions which keep our Native heritage alive. Each day, the Pow Wow will showcase traditional activities such as Kumeyaay Bird Singing, Gourd Dancing, Inter-Tribal Dancing, and Honoring of community leaders. This event will also be honoring figures from the Native community who have dedicated their lives to service.

San Diego American Indian Health Center promotes excellence in health care with respect for custom and tradition with the goal to reduce the significant health disparities San Diego’s Urban American Indian and under-served populations by improving the excellence of care, resulting in increased life expectancy and improved quality of life. We are a community health center that welcomes and offers services to everyone in need of quality care.

Website/More Information: https://sdaihc.org/powwow/