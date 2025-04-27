SAN DIEGO-BASED JACK IN THE BOX TO CLOSE 150-200 RESTAURANTS

East County News Service

April 27, 2025 (San Diego) – Jack in the Box has announced plans to close 150-200 underperforming restaurants this year and next, to improve the company’s cash flow.

The locally-owned fast food chain opened the nation’s first drive-through hamburger outlet in 1951 at 6270 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego (photo, left). Soon after, Jack in the Box outlets popped up across San Diego and East County locations such as La Mesa and El Cajon, ultimately going national.

Today, Jack in the Box owns approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, as well as operating around 600 Del Taco restaurants in 17 states. The company is also considering divesting from the Del Taco brand.

The company has not yet announced which outlets it plans to close permanently as part of its “Jack on Track” plan to boost financial performance, including selling off some real estate holdings.

“In my time thus far as CEO, I have worked quickly with our teams to conclude that Jack in the Box operates at its best, and maximizes shareholder return potential, within a simplified and asset-light business model,” said Lance Tucker, who was named Chief Executive Officer at Jack in the Box on March 31. “Our actions today focus on three main areas: addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth and competitive unit economics; and, an overall return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story.”