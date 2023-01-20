SAN DIEGO COUNTY GRAND JURY LOOKING FOR NEW APPLICANTS

Application period is open through January 20, 2023
Source: Superior Court of San Diego
November 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Superior Court is now seeking dedicated residents with sound judgment from throughout the county to serve on the 2023/2024 San Diego County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury investigates citizen complaints and performs its traditional function as a “watchdog” over government agencies. It does not conduct criminal investigations.
Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or stopping by the Central Courthouse or East County, North County or South County Regional Centers.
The 19-member body will work four days a week, approximately six hours a day, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. The Grand Jury office is located at 550 West C St, Suite 860, San Diego 92101. A small stipend per day, plus mileage and downtown parking are provided.
All application forms must be received by January 20, 2023. Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 2, 2023. The random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.
Individuals who meet the following requirements are encouraged to apply:
- U.S. citizen
- At least 18 years old
- Sufficient knowledge of the English language
- Lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection
All candidates will be required to pass a criminal background check.
