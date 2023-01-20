SAN DIEGO COUNTY GRAND JURY LOOKING FOR NEW APPLICANTS

Application period is open through January 20, 2023

Source: Superior Court of San Diego

November 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Superior Court is now seeking dedicated residents with sound judgment from throughout the county to serve on the 2023/2024 San Diego County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury investigates citizen complaints and performs its traditional function as a “watchdog” over government agencies. It does not conduct criminal investigations.

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or stopping by the Central Courthouse or East County, North County or South County Regional Centers.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, approximately six hours a day, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. The Grand Jury office is located at 550 West C St, Suite 860, San Diego 92101. A small stipend per day, plus mileage and downtown parking are provided.

All application forms must be received by January 20, 2023. Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 2, 2023. The random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Individuals who meet the following requirements are encouraged to apply:

U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old

Sufficient knowledge of the English language

Lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection

All candidates will be required to pass a criminal background check.