San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office mourns passing of retired County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister

Source: San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen

December 17, 2025 (San Diego) - Retired longtime San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister passed away earlier this morning. Mr. McAllister served as San Diego County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector for twenty-three years, before retiring in August 2025.

“This is a sad day at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office, and for San Diego,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen. “Dan represented the best of public service. He was passionate and tireless about his work and kept the taxpayer at the forefront of everything he did.”

“I join the entire County family in sending condolences to Dan McAllister’s loved ones at this difficult time. As the former Treasurer-Tax Collector, Dan was passionate about serving our residents, and the public appreciated his dedication, electing him to serve six times over 23 years. I worked in Dan’s office at the beginning of my County career as the budget manager, sparking a lifelong passion for municipal finance. Dan even attended the ceremony when I received my undergraduate degree. Dan was kind, steady, and deeply invested in the San Diego community, and we are all better for it.”

Dan McAllister served San Diego County residents as the County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector from 2002 to 2025. In this role, Dan oversaw the collection of billions in property taxes each year, the management of over $18 billion in the County’s Investment Pool, and the administration of the County’s over $1.5 billion deferred compensation program. While in office, he worked to improve customer service, enhance communications and outreach initiatives, and ensure the fiscal stability of the treasury. Under his direction, his office consistently reached a 99% collection rate, was recognized with triple-a ratings, and launched an initiative to collect payments online.

Dan contributed considerable time and resources to civic engagement and community service. He served as a member of the San Diego County Employees Retirement Association (SDCERA), the board of CalTRUST, was president of the State Association of County Retirement Systems (SACRS) and served on board of directors of the Peace Corp and Habitat for Humanity. Dan was a board of directors’ chair of the internationally recognized San Diego Convention Center Corporation.

Additionally, Mr. McAllister served as Chair of the San Diego Unified School District’s Special Audit and Finance Committee and was a participating member of the Boards of Directors of the Jackie Robinson YMCA; the New Americans Museum, San Diego; and the Kim Center for Social Balance. Dan’s strong commitment and involvement in the community date back to his service as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in the Western Pacific country of Micronesia.

Prior to serving as the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Dan was a financial consultant and investment broker.

“Dan will be remembered for his leadership, mentorship, and warm wit. He will be dearly missed,” concluded Cohen.