San Diego FC advances to MLS semifinals after 4-0 win

Expansion Club Dominates Game 3 at Snapdragon Stadium, sets up for home semifinal showdown vs. Minnesota

Photos courtesy SDFC official Instagram

East County News Service

Nov. 10, 2025 (San Diego) – The new kids on the block are getting it done.

San Diego FC, in its debut MLS season, stamped its authority on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, beating the Portland Timbers 4-0 Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. The win clinched the Round One best-of-3 series, 2-1 and propels top-seeded San Diego into the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota.

The decisive Game 3 was a showcase for San Diego FC’s "star power," featuring SDFC forward Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino.

San Diego took the lead in the fifth minute when Dreyer struck a volley into the net after receiving a cross from Onni Valakari. SDFC scored again in the 17th minute when Pellegrino finished his own rebound, putting a right-footed shot past Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis.

It was Pellegrino again scoring early in the second half, connecting with a rising volley off a cross from Corey Baird in the 53rd minute to make the score 3-0.

Dreyer capped the night’s scoring in the 79th minute, racing onto a long pass from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and beating Pantemis with the shot into the net. A minute after Lozano's score, Timbers defender Juan Mosquera drew a straight red card for violent conduct on Lozano.

San Diego FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, starting in place of the injured CJ dos Santos, recovering from concussion symptoms in a Game 2 injury, secured the win by making two crucial saves.

The 4-0 final score emphasized San Diego FC's regular-season dominance, as it outscored the Timbers by a combined 8-3 over the three-game series (excluding the Game 2 penalty shootout).

Next up for San Diego FC

SDFC is now preparing for a home match in the single-game Western Conference Semifinals, hosting Minnesota United FC at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Minnesota United is the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The team secured its place in the semifinals by defeating the fifth-seed Seattle Sounders in the MLS teams' Round One series.

Minnesota United FC forced a decisive Game 3, winning in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

The matchup features a battle between the top-seeded expansion club and a consistent playoff contender.