San Diego FC to face Portland in MLS playoff game Sunday

Photo courtesy San Diego FC Instagram

East County News Service

Nov. 3, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego FC and the Portland Timbers will be playing for the opportunity to advance in the Major League Soccer playoffs this Sunday after Portland beat SDFC 3-2 in a penalty shooutout Saturday night in Portland.

San Diego FC beat the Timbers 2-1 on Oct. 26, but couldn't put the second match away after regulation time.

The Nov. 1 match at Providence Park was a 2-2 draw during regulation, with San Diego FC forwards Amahl Pellegrino and Chucky Lozano each scoring goals. Kristoffer Velde and Gage Guerra scored for Portland in the match.

In the penalty shootout phase, Lozano and Anders Dreyer converted on their PK with San diego FC backup goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega making two crucial saves. (S tarting goalkeeper C.J. dos Santos who suffered a fractured cheekbone following a collision in the first half.)

SDFC's next three shooters missed.

Portland's Velde, Felipe Mora and Antony Alves Santos all converted their PKs to seal the win and even the best-of-3 series at 1-1.

The decisive Game 3 is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. The winner will head to the Western Conference Semifinals.

If SDFC advances to the semifinals, one single elimination match will be hosted at Snapdragon Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Conference Finals. The finals is also a single elimination match to claim the best of the Western Conference.

The MLS Cup presented by Audi set for Saturday, Dec. 6, will pit the winners of the Eastern and Western conferences. It will be one match, to be hosted by whichever team is the higher seed.

The team announced a "Blue Out" for Sunday's game -- the first 25,000 fans wearing azul gear will receive a blue rally towel courtesy of California Bank & Trust.