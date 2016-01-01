San Diego FC preparing for 2nd MLS season while still hot in Concacaf play

Photo courtesy SDFC

By Karen Pearlman

Feb. 11, 2026 (San Diego) -- Fresh off a victory in Mexico City, San Diego FC is shifting its focus back to home turf as the club prepares for its 2026 Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 against CF Montréal at Snapdragon Stadium.

Tickets for the match, which starts at 7:30 p.m. are available here. The team is also currently running a giveaway where fans can win two tickets. Visit the SDFC website here for information on the promotion.

SDFC is entering its second year in the MLS not as an unproven expansion side, but as the defending Western Conference regular-season champions looking to continue its status as a North American powerhouse.

The club appears very ready for MLS play even as it is in the middle of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football action.

SDFC advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Despite a 1-0 loss to Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the second leg at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, SDFC moved on to the Cup's Round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The team has been anchored by goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, who recorded a club-record eight saves to protect the lead built during SDFC's 4-1 first-leg Concacaf win over Pumas UNAM on Feb. 3 at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC will start the Round of 16 series against Liga MX’s Deportivo Toluca FC, with the first leg scheduled for March 11 at Snapdragon Stadium.

But first is SDFC's MLS opener against CF Montréal with the club's quest for a second consecutive trophy-contending season.

Record-breaking foundation

SDFC's momentum carrying into this year's MLS schedule is built on the remains of last year's inaugural season. In 2025, SDFC shattered league records, finishing the regular season with 63 points and 19 win, the most ever by a first-year club.

Led by Danish international Anders Dreyer, the MLS Newcomer of the Year and runner-up for league MVP, San Diego clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and fought its way to the Conference Final. Last season ended with a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Nov. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium.

There are some changes already this year for San Diego.

In January, SDFC leadership announced that star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano would not be part of the team moving forward. The club is reportedly actively exploring how to move Lozano along, nothing has been finalized yet and he remains under contract through 2028.

The team has another potential star in new arrival Bryce Duke, a midfielder with significant MLS experience. Wilson Eisner and David Vazquez have both been contributing in Concacaf matches.