San Diego FC wins, faces Vancouver Whitecaps with MLS Cup dream on the line

Photo courtesy San Diego FC Instagram Photo courtesy San Diego FC Instagram

East County News Service

Nov. 24, 2025 (San Diego) -- In their first Major League Soccer season, San Diego FC is headed to the Western Conference Final this weekend at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego FC has consistently played like a veteran club this season, surpassing any and all expectations.

After a 1-0 win against Minnesota on Monday (Nov. 24) at Snapdragon, top-seeded expansion team SDFC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Nov. 29 in the Western Conference Final. S et for 6 p.m., the winner will move to the MLS Cup Final.

The match pits the tactical, possession-heavy style of SDFC against a proven Vancouver squad riding their own wave of momentum after securing their first-ever Western Conference Final berth.

San Diego FC earned the right to host the decisive match by outlasting Minnesota United FC 1-0 in a tense conference semifinal on Monday, with a second-half goal from Anders Dreyer. P laying for injured CJ dos Santos, SDFC b ackup goalie Pablo Sisniega made three saves at the net.

SDFC made history this year, becoming only the second expansion team to reach a Conference Final in their inaugural season -- the 1998 Chicago Fire went on to win it all.

The victory was the latest chapter in SDFC's record-breaking inaugural campaign, which saw them finish with the most points (63) and wins (19) ever by an expansion team. Dreyer, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, has been outstanding all year, and had 19 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Vancouver, the Western Conference's fourth seed, advanced after besting Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference Semifinal at BC Place on Saturday, Nov. 22. Vancouver came away with a dramatic 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time, before winning 4-3 on penalties.

The season series between these two Western Conference teams suggests this final will be unpredictable. On June 25 at Vancouver, SDFC won 5-3. At San Diego on July 19, the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

SDFC made history, becoming only the second expansion team to reach a Conference Final in their inaugural season -- the 1998 Chicago Fire went on to win it all.