The San Diego Field Office ports of entry seized nearly 10,000 pounds of dangerous drugs worth $24M during month of August

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

September 26, 2025 (San Diego) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office has released its monthly recap for August 2025, highlighting CBP’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders. A reported 155 seizures, including nearly 10,000 pounds of narcotics valued at $24 million and more than $340,000 in unreported currency, were successfully intercepted by CBP officers. These seizures represent the tireless efforts of CBP personnel to disrupt illegal activity at the border and throughout the region.

Highlighted Seizures for August:

Major narcotics interception at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility: On Aug. 27, CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Commercial Facility encountered a 36-year-old male border crossing cardholder driving a red commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment of furniture. The driver and tractor-trailer were referred to secondary inspection due to a computer-generated alert. Upon further inspection, officers discovered a white powdery substance within the shipment. 225 wood furniture pieces were found to be concealing a total of 1,352 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, tractor and trailer were seized, and the driver’s visa was canceled. Methamphetamine discovered in passenger bus at Calexico: On Aug. 13, CBP officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry discovered and seized 241 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the gas tank of a commercial bus. The narcotics were detected following an alert from a CBP K-9, and a subsequent 52 packages were discovered. The driver’s visa was canceled before the subject was arrested. The bus and methamphetamine were seized by CBP, and the driver is awaiting trial. Narcotics discovered in food shipment at the Tecate Port of Entry: On Aug. 28, CBP officers at the Tecate Port of Entry Commercial Facility intercepted a 32-year-old male driving a tractor-trailer who was attempting to smuggle methamphetamine concealed inside barrels of jalapeno paste. A total of 99 packages were found within the barrels with a total weight of 556 pounds. The driver’s visa was canceled for importation of narcotics into the United States, and the drugs and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP. Mixed narcotics at the San Ysidro Port of Entry: On Aug. 19, a CBP officer referred a black Jeep SUV for inspection after it displayed unusual tampering. During the primary inspection, a CBP K-9 screened the vehicle and alerted officers to the vehicle's roof. The vehicle was referred for further inspection, and non-intrusive technology was employed to perform a comprehensive scan of the vehicle. CBP officers observed anomalies within the roof of the vehicle and extracted 25 packages containing a brown substance that tested positive for heroin and 61 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the heroin was 58 pounds, and the methamphetamine weighed 62 pounds for a combined total of 120 pounds. The driver was arrested, and the vehicle and narcotics were seized.

“These seizures highlight the vigilance and expertise of our CBP officers and canines,” said Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “Every day, our personnel work diligently to protect our communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other contraband. Their efforts are a testament to our mission of securing the border and facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

CBP reminds the public that individuals must declare all items they are bringing into the United States, including currency and agricultural products. Failure to do so can result in penalties or seizure of the items.

