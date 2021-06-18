SAN DIEGO OASIS AND COUNTY HOST FREE VIRTUAL AGING CONFERENCE JUNE 24 WITH “FONZIE” ACTOR HENRY WINKLER

Keynote speaker is best-selling author, Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer Henry Winkler

June 18, 2021 (San Diego) -- Local nonprofit San Diego Oasis in collaboration with the County of San Diego’s Aging and Independence Services (AIS), Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and Live Well San Diego, San Diego Oasis will host “Vital Aging 2021: Resilient and Ready!,” an online conference that will provide those 60 and older with information and resources related to aging. The online event will be held Thursday, June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. This is a free virtual event.

Event organizers will broadcast this year’s Vital Aging presentations via YouTube, as well as Zoom in three languages: English, Spanish (audio or subtitles), and in Arabic (subtitles). In addition to the dynamic speakers, the event will also feature performances from Voices of the City Choir, as well as special remarks from County Supervisors and other dignitaries, and more fun demonstrations throughout the day.

This event will give attendees anywhere a chance to hear from prominent keynote speaker, best-selling author, Emmy award-winning actor, director, and producer, Henry Winkler, who will provide inspirational remarks on aging.

Other dynamic aging experts will cover a range of themes all to help older adults take the next step whether it be outside their door, on a device or building new friendships. The following is a partial list of the speakers:

Peter Bolland with Southwestern Community College

Dr. Ken Druck with Druck Enterprises, Inc.

Ranson Burkette with ESET North America

Dr. Carmenza Millan with AARP

Nancy Sasaki with United Way of San Diego County

Bill Walton with San Diego Sports Innovators

TO RSVP for “Vital Aging 2021: Resilient and Ready!,” visit VitalAgingSanDiego.com, and for any questions, call 619-881-6262.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT:

“Vital Aging 2021: Resilient and Ready!” is an inclusive online event that gives older adults that are not yet ready to venture outdoors an opportunity to learn about resources and services available to them to help them energize their lives and get ready to thrive again.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing social isolation has become even more crucial to the health and wellbeing of older adults in our community. Now that our region is opening back up and most residents are venturing out, organizations like San Diego Oasis are working to encourage social interaction to not only help older adults live healthier and safer, but also re-energize their lives to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

Although the region is back open, continuing online events makes them most accessible to those affected by COVID-19. During the pandemic, older adults were identified as the most vulnerable population to contract COVID-19 . But now that the region is opening back up and mask rules are being loosened, this further limits the accessibility of public spaces for people who are already disabled, immunocompromised, or otherwise at higher risk

By encouraging social interaction and boosting awareness of programs and services, AIS and its community partners have retooled and adapted many resources to make them easily available through technology.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT

Since 1998, the County of San Diego has hosted the in-person Vital Aging Conference to encourage older adults to learn about the various resources and services available to them, and connect them with the region’s leading experts on aging to help prevent social isolation.

With the theme “Resilient and Ready!,” this year’s virtual conference will build on the County of San Diego’s efforts to draw residents from across the region and educate them on programs and services that could significantly improve their health and quality of life.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. PDT, attendees will have a chance to tune-in to listen to different topics, including how to increase social connections in a time of physical distancing, making the most of the internet and other technology, and understanding the importance of intergenerational activities to improve social ties and quality of life.

INTERVIEWS AND VISUALS:

Several dynamic speakers, including Henry Winkler, providing demonstrations, sharing resources and opportunities to thrive and be inspired.

San Diego Oasis President and CEO, Simona Valanciute, is available for interviews to speak more to the importance of this virtual conference to our local older adult community, especially now that region has opened back up.

About San Diego Oasis

San Diego Oasis, an award-winning nonprofit organization, is on a mission to change the way people experience aging and pursue vibrant, healthy, productive and meaningful lives through education and community service. The community-based organization hosts over 3,000 workshops annually at over 40 locations to 5,600 active participants throughout San Diego County, and is now delivering programs and workshops with their virtual senior center in response to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place health order. The nonprofit’s Intergenerational Literacy Tutoring Program matches an older adult in the life of an at-risk, low-income student in grades K-4. Their flagship center, located in La Mesa’s Grossmont Center, is an exemplary model of engagement for people age 50 and better. Learn more at www.SanDiegoOasis.org, connect on Facebook or call 619-881-6262.

About Live Well San Diego

The County of San Diego Health and Human Service Agency supports the Live Well San Diego vision of Building Better Health, Living Safely, and Thriving. Live Well San Diego, developed by the County of San Diego, is a comprehensive, innovative regional vision that combines the efforts of partners inside and outside County government to help all residents be healthy, safe, and thriving. All HHSA partners and contractors, to the extent feasible, are expected to advance this vision. Building Better Health focuses on improving the health of residents and supporting healthy choices. Living Safely seeks to ensure residents are protected from crime and abuse, neighborhoods are safe, and communities are resilient to disasters and emergencies. Thriving focuses on promoting a region in which residents can enjoy the highest quality of life. Information about Live Well San Diego can be found on the County’s website and a website dedicated to the vision.