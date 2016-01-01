San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce hosts 114th annual East County Honors Awards gala

East County News Service

February 27, 2026 (El Cajon) -- On Saturday, February 28, the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 114th anniversary of its annual East County Honors event at Sycuan Casino Resort at 5 p.m. Since 1912, the Chamber has held the tradition of swearing in the new Chamber Board of Directors and recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations, and community leaders of East County.

This year, the awards gala will draw over 400 attendees from around the County to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and recognize the outstanding performance of local businesses and community leaders. We invite you to attend an evening of networking, dinner, awards, auctions, dancing, and more! Sponsorships and tickets are available at eastcountychamber.org.

For over a century, the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce has been a strong voice on business, education, and community issues of interest to the East County Region of San Diego County. We are so grateful for our community’s support to make this year’s gala a spectacular, successful, and record-breaking fundraising event.

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce advocates for improving business opportunities, public policy, and business education throughout San Diego County.

For more information, visit https://www.eastcountychamber.org/.