SAN DIEGO RESTARUANT WEEK INCLUDES SEVERAL EAST COUNTY EATERIES

By Miriam Raftery

September 26, 2021 (San Diego) – The 18th annual San Diego Restaurant Week starts today and runs through October 3. This year, the 90 participating restaurants include six in East County. La Mesa’s emergence as a dining destination is evidenced in its five options: Antica Trattoria, Farmer’s Table, Oyster & Pearl Bar, Pioneer BBQ, and Smokey & the Brisket. Lemon Grove’s Giardino Neighborhood Cucina is also included. All have outdoor dining options.

Each restaurant offers a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menu at affordable prices. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

Learn more about San Diego Restaurant Week at https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com/.

View a full list of all participating restaurants, view their Restaurant Week menus, and make reservations at https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com/restaurants/.