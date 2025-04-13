SAN DIEGO SLAMS SHUTOUT, IMPROVES TO 13-3 IN RED-HOT START

Padres lead NL west division in team’s best season start

By Karen Pearlman

Photo courtesy of San Diego Padres: Winning pitcher Michael King gets Gatorade ice bath after complete-game shutout of Colorado Rockies Sunday at Petco Park

April 13, 2025 (San Diego) – The San Diego Padres are all alone in first place in the National League West, above both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, with a winning ratio of .813. That's the most winning record in Major League Baseball, across all divisions.

And as the team improved to 13-3 after a 6-0 win over Colorado on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout Petco Park crowd of 42,706, the Padres continue to leave opponents scoreless.

The Padres are off to their best start in the team’s 57-year history in Major League Baseball. The team currently tops the National League west standings, ahead of the Giants (11-4) and Dodgers (11-5).

The Padres face the Giants for the first time in the 2025 season on April 29 and April 30 at home and won’t see the Dodgers until June 9 at Petco Park.

The win over the Rockies was the team’s third consecutive shutout, and sixth shutout of the year. That makes the Padres just the second team in MLB history to secure six shutouts in their first 16 games of the season. Cleveland did it back in 1966, according to MLB.

San Diego also shut out the Rockies 8-0 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday for the first-ever scoreless home sweep of three or more games in the team’s history. During the three-game series, the Padres pitching staff allowed the Rockies only nine hits and just 12 baserunners.

The team is also 10-0 at Petco Park, where they will entertain the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series this week. Games are set for 6:40 p.m. Monday, April 14; at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 and a 1:10 p.m. day game Wednesday, April 16.

Against the Rockies on Sunday, starting pitcher Michael King (3-0) was dominant in his first complete game of the year. King actually had a no-hitter through one out in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two hits, and brought his ERA down to 2.42.

Meanwhile, the Padres defense committed no errors while the offense backed King up with a four-run first inning off Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who pitched five innings.

Designated hitter Luis Arraez had a one-out single to start the inning, third baseman Manny Machado drew a walk and one out later, left fielder Oscar Gonzalez singled home Arraez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel drove in Machado, and second baseman Jose Iglesias doubled into right-center to drive in two more runs.

The Padres added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. The Friars had 11 hits overall, off four Colorado pitchers, including two hits by Iglesias and shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The Padres have been winning without a couple of their star players in the lineup.

Starting second baseman Jake Cronenworth was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 11 (retroactive to April 9) with a non-displaced rib fracture and the Padres have not indicated when he will return.

Starting outfielder Jackson Merrill was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 8 (retroactive to April 7) with a right hamstring strain. The team has also not said what the timetable is for his return.