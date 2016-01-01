San Diego State, San Diego Humane Society team up to support furry friends

East County News Service

Feb. 15, 2026 (San Diego) — While many people chomped on chocolates and bequeathed bouquets of red roses on Valentine's Day, a different kind of love was shared at the San Diego Humane Society.

On Saturday, more than two dozen student-athletes from San Diego State University channeled their competitive edge and energy into a morning of service for animals waiting for their "forever" valentines.

The volunteer group comprised of athletes from the Aztecs' soccer, cross country, basketball, swim & dive, and football programs provided critical operational support to a shelter system currently pushed to its limits.

The impact of the athletes was felt across several San Diego Humane Society departments.

The group hand-crafted 460 meatballs (a crucial canine enrichment tool and a favorite afternoon snack), tackled two massive bins of laundry (ensuring clean bedding for the more than 700 dogs currently in the shelter’s care) and helped streamline the transition for new families, prepareing 100 adoption packets.

The timing of the visit is no coincidence.

SDHS is currently navigating a severe overcrowding crisis. With nearly 1,200 pets in care and 600 ready for adoption, the facility urgently needs community awareness to help find homes for the 713 dogs currently waiting for a second chance.

To help bridge that gap, the athletes also traded their focused game-face stares for smiles in a Valentine’s Day-themed photo shoot. These photos will be used to highlight adoptable pets, showcasing their personalities to potential families.

Community partners

The service day was organized through Aztecs Going Pro, SDSU Athletics’ student-athlete development program. Proving that college athletics is not solely concerned with physical performance, AGP focuses on c ivic engagement and connecting students with their local community a well as personal growth and b uilding networks and experiences.

Since 1880, SDHS has been part of the community overseeing safety needs, rescuing and adoptions, while serving as a vital safety net for pet families, offering medical care, community education, and programs designed to prevent animal cruelty and neglect.

In addition to its San Diego headquarters, the San Diego Humane Society also has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and Ramona. The nonprofit organization relies heavily on the type of community support demonstrated by the SDSU students on Valentine's Day.