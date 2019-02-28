SAN DIEGO STATE SOFTBALL DROPS 3-0 DECISION TO BRIGHAM YOUNG

Starting pitchers combine for 18 strikeouts in game

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 13, 2020 (San Diego) - In a pitcher’s duel between former Mountain West rivals, San Diego State dropped a 3-0 decision to Brigham Young in the opener of the 30th annual Campbell/Cartier Classic Thursday night at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Starting Aztec (4-3) pitcher Maggie Balint and Cougar (3-2) pitcher Arissa Paulson combined for 18 strikeouts and just six hits allowed for teams that have combined to win 13 of the 20 MW regular-season championships in the history of the league.

Balint (0-2) tossed 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball before Rylee Jensen-McFarland’s two-out single in the top of the fifth scored Kaylee Erickson. Erickson had walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before the single to left proved to be the game-winning hit.

BYU tacked on two runs in the seventh as Jensen-McFarland homered over the right-field fence and, after Karina Faasisila replaced Balint in the circle, a Paulson single scored Taylei Williams.

Balint finished the game with nine strikeouts, while allowing three runs on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. Faasisila pitched 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, surrendered one hit and one walk.

On the other side, SDSU managed just one hit - a Taylor Adams one-out single in the fourth - and one walk - an Adams walk in the first against Paulson (1-0). Paulson struck out nine for the game and induced a pair of inning-ending double plays.

THE NOTE

San Diego State now trails the all-time series with Brigham Young 29-25.

STAT OF THE DAY

1B Taylor Adams has reached base safely in all seven games this season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs continue their play in the 30th annual Campbell/Cartier Classic Friday with a doubleheader, beginning at 4:30 p.m. against Southern Utah and 7 p.m. vs. Cal State Fullerton. The first 100 fans for the CSF game will receive free pink t-shirts.

Brigham Young 3, San Diego State 0

Brigham Young (3-2) 000 010 2 -- 3 5 0

San Diego State (4-3) 000 000 0 -- 0 1 0

Ar. Paulson and K. Erickson; Balint, Faasisila (7) and Umi

W - Ar. Paulson, 1-0; L - Balint, 0-2

HR: Brigham Young, Jensen-McFarlane (1)

