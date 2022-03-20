SAN DIEGO STATE SOFTBALL RUN-RULES COLORADO STATE 13-0 FOR SERIES SWEEP

Aztecs have a season-long five-game winning streak

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 20, 2022 (San Diego) - Mac Barbara hit a grand slam, Taylor Adams had a three-run homer, and Allie Light and Dani Martinez combined on a one-hit shutout to give San Diego State a 13-0, five-inning victory over Colorado State for the series sweep Sunday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (19-10, 3-0 MW) have won a season-long five consecutive games.

SDSU quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning on infield singles by Bella Espinoza and Jillian Celis, and a hit by pitch by Jessica Cordola. Barbara then took the first pitch she saw well over the right-field wall for the grand slam. It was the 12th home run of the season and first grand slam for Barbara, who later drew two walks on eight pitches.

San Diego State then added seven runs in the second with two outs off just three hits. The Aztecs first had a double steal with Espinoza stealing second and Alexa Schultz running home immediately on the throw. Espinoza later scored on a bases loaded walk to Nicole Siess. Makena Brocki followed with a two-run single before Adams cleared the bases with a three-run homer well over the center-field fence.

SDSU added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth when Brocki singled in Elianna Reyes and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adams.

Barbara (1-for-1, HR, 1 R, 2 BB) and Adams (1-for-2, HR, 1 R, SF) each drove in four runs apiece, while Brocki (2-for-3) had three RBIs and two runs. Espinoza added two hits, two runs and her team-leading 10th stolen base of the season, and Cordola was hit by a pitch twice.

The offense was plenty for the 1-2 punch of Light (3-1) and Martinez. Light gave up no hits and one walk in three innings as the starter, striking out four. Martinez allowed one hit - an infield single by Makenna McVay with one out in the fifth - and struck out two in two innings of relief.

THE NOTE

San Diego State recorded its largest margin of victory (13 runs) since beating Boise State, 14-0, on April 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs threw their fourth one-hitter of the season and 37th in recorded history (since 2000).

STAT OF THE DAY

For the weekend, C/DP Mac Barbara reached base safely in all nine plate appearances, going 5-for-5 with two home runs (including a grand slam), a double, triple, eight RBIs, three runs and four walks (two intentional, all four as four-pitch walks), owning a 2.800 slugging percentage. Going back to last week, Barbara has reached base safely in 10 straight plate appearances. Barbara currently has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games and has at least one hit in 12 straight contests.

UP NEXT

SDSU plays a weekend series at Fresno State with games scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

San Diego State 13, Colorado State 0 (5 innings)

Colorado State (8-16, 0-3 MW) 000 00 -- 0 1 1

San Diego State (19-10, 3-0 MW) 470 2x -- 13 7 2

Hornbuckle, Cabral (2) and McGuffin, Buffaloe (4); Light, Martinez (4) and Barbara

W - Light, 3-1; L - Hornbuckle, 1-7

HR: San Diego State, Barbara (12), Adams (3)

