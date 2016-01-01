San Diego Superior Court seeks citizens for Civil Grand Jury

East County News Service

Jan. 9, 2026 (San Diego County) — The San Diego Superior Court has announced an emergency extension for the 2026-27 Civil Grand Jury application deadline, moving the cutoff to Jan. 30, 2026.

The move is an effort to bolster a dwindling pool of applicants for what is often called the county’s most powerful "watchdog" over local government.

"We’ve had low numbers of applications in recent years," wrote Emily Cox of the Superior Court’s Public Affairs Office in an email.

The court is now making a final push to recruit 19 dedicated residents to serve a one-year term starting July 1, 2026. Click here for more information.

While many residents associate the term "Grand Jury" with high-profile criminal indictments, the Civil Grand Jury serves a different, more local purpose. It acts as an independent investigative body that audits the efficiency and honesty of city and county governments, school districts and special agencies.

Unlike a criminal jury, the 19 citizens on the Grand Jury do not decide guilt or innocence but instead do things like examine public records, tour detention facilities and investigate citizen complaints. Their year of service culminates in a series of "Final Reports" — documents that expose government waste, recommend systemic reforms and other information sharing.

The 2024-25 Grand Jury, for example, released several high-impact reports that forced official responses from local leaders:, including a look into the City of San Diego’s street paving challenges and maintenance backlogs as well as a report on the need for a united defense against wildfires in the county’s backcountry, which ECM also reported on here.

The Grand Jury also took a look into the rising issue of off-leash dogs in San Diego public parks and have investigated parking management and fee structures within the city of San Diego -- a topic currently causing significant friction at Balboa Park. See our story here.

Service on the Grand Jury is a significant commitment, with selected members are expected to work approximately 32 hours per week -- typically four days a week, six hours a day at the Grand Jury office in downtown San Diego.

Those looking to serve must be a U.S. Citizen and at least 18 years old and must have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection. The county notes that those seeking selection "must possess sound judgment, good character and sufficient English skills." While the work is considered a civic service, jurors receive a small stipend of $25 per day, plus mileage reimbursement and provided downtown parking.

Residents interested in shaping the future of San Diego’s governance can download an application at sdcourt.ca.gov/GrandJury. Applications can also be submitted online or picked up at the Central Courthouse or regional centers in East, North and South counties.