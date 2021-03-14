Source: Local Umbrella Media

March 14, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego based monthly direct mail publication company Local Umbrella Media (LocalUmbrellaNews.com) announced today they have entered into an agreement with the Towne Post Network (TownePost.com), an Indiana-based cross-platform publishing company.

Recently featured in Editor & Publisher Magazine for “reinventing the community magazine model”, Towne Post Network has developed an online search directory with complimentary monthly magazines which are direct mailed to businesses and residents in numerous communities across the Midwest. Through their agreement, Local Umbrella Media and Towne Post Network will be launching monthly neighborhood and special edition magazines in communities across California while expanding the free TownePost.com local search directory in these same California neighborhoods.

“We are excited to bring what Towne Post Network has built and proven successful for small businesses in the Midwest here to California,” said Brad Weber, CEO and Founder of Local Umbrella Media. “Local Umbrella has already proven to be a cost-effective way for local businesses to reach consumers, but the one thing we were lacking was a robust social and local search directory. Towne Post Network’s proven system, along with our recently launched Umbrella SmartMail system, allows us to instantly add these digital services to our existing network of community print publications. The combination allows Local Umbrella to be uniquely positioned as a dominant force in hyperlocal direct mail and digital publishing throughout California.”

All local content and advertising will remain in the California publication, with the business and digital administration being hosted by Towne Post Network in Fishers, Indiana.

“Working with Local Umbrella, we will be able to help California small businesses reach their local customers much more effectively utilizing our print, social, and digital platform,” said Tom Britt, CEO and Founder of the Towne Post Network, Inc. “Our combined expertise will redefine hyper local in a whole new way in California.”