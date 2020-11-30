SANTA AT THE LAKES DEC. 6 IN SANTEE

East County News Service

November 30, 2020 (Santee) -- Santa is coming to town on Sunday, December 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santee Lakes (Lake 1 Gazebo). A physically distanced meeting and photo opportunity will be available with Santa.

A reservation to visit Santa is encouraged, however walk-up visits will be available throughout the day based on availability. Make your reservation to visit with Santa at https://santaatthelakes.setmore.com/

Photos will be available for purchase (1 5x7 for $12 or 2 5x7s for $20).

The health and well-being of guests, staff, and Santa are top priority, so physical distancing and facial coverings are required.

Gate Entrance is $6 and there are no pets allowed. Big Boyz will be selling tacos.