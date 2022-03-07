SANTANA ALUM TYLER GLOWACKI NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST BASEBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Santana High alumnus drives in go-ahead run vs. ASU on Sunday

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 7, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State’s Tyler Glowacki collected Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday.

In four starts, Glowacki led the Aztecs with a .375 batting average (6-16), six hits and a .500 on-base percentage. Against Hawai’i on Feb. 28, the SDSU outfielder set career highs with three hits and two runs scored, though the Scarlet and Black dropped an 8-5 decision in 15 innings. In that contest, he singled and scored the tying run in the bottom of the eighth that sent the contest into extra innings.

An alumnus of nearby Santana High School, Glowacki closed out the week with a 2-for-4 effort in the series finale vs. Arizona State on March 6, driving in the go-ahead run with a sharp single to center field in the sixth inning to help the Aztecs claim a 4-3 victory and snap a four-game losing streak.

In addition, Glowacki made three putouts without an error on the week for a clean 1.000 fielding percentage.

With his award, Glowacki received his first conference weekly certificate and SDSU’s third of the season after Alex Rodriguez garnered Freshman of the Week accolades on Feb. 21 and TJ Fondtain merited Pitcher of the Week distinction on Feb. 28.